Overnight carnage as man damages cars, home in police chase

A MAN was arrested this morning after an overnight rampage through Central Queensland where he drove a car into multiple vehicles and even a house.

Queensland Police Service were first notified around 10pm on Sunday night of a man who stole a family car from his property at Morinish and drove to Rockhampton.

The man reportedly drove the car into another vehicle on Booker St, Park Avenue before driving to Yeppoon.

He then rammed another car on Holt St before driving his vehicle into a house.

A police pursuit commenced to Kalapa where officers managed to force him off the road.

The man did not give in to police demands and rammed the "rear of the police car” before speeding off.

Police deployed road spikes at Stanwell but they were not successful.

The man was located early this morning back at the Morinish property where police pursued him on foot to a creek bank.

Police arrested the man around 5.40am. The man allegedly suffered a mental health episode.

More details to come soon.