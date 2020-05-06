Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people were taken to hospital after an incident at Blacksoil last night
Two people were taken to hospital after an incident at Blacksoil last night Sarah Harvey
News

Overnight crash on Warrego

Darren Hallesy
by
6th May 2020 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROADS remain quieter than normal with the cool evenings and lockdown, but accidents can still happen, as was the case in Blacksoil last night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on the Warrego Highway at 7.03pm.

Ambulance crews attended to two patients who were assessed at the scene in stable conditions with minor injuries, and were later transported to Ipswich and Princess Alexandra Hospitals.

The mornings will continue to be a bit warmer than the last few days, with temperatures back to normal of around 13 degrees. There will be a possible shower today, but it will remain mostly sunny for the next week, with temps in the high twenties until early next week when another cool change is due.

For more news as it comes to hand keep coming back to www.qt.com.au

blacksoil warrego highway accident
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        premium_icon Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        News A JUVENILE who was sentenced for 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery had spent time in detention before for an attempted armed robbery.

        One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        premium_icon One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        News After finishing second in the last election, One Nation have high hopes for...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See who is appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on what has been making news over the last 24 hours