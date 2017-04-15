Overnight emergency search for missing GKI bush walker

The SES searched for a missing man on Great Keppel Island overnight.

EMERGENCY services searched through the night for a missing bush walker on Great Keppel Island.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said they were alerted to the missing man late yesterday.

"Last night about 10pm someone reported that their son was lost on Great Keppel Island,” the spokesman said.

"But he was located this morning sometime with minor cuts and bruises.”

The spokesman said there were "no immediate concerns for his welfare”, but he was unreachable as his phone battery was flat.

The State Emergency Services were involved in the search, but it is believed the man returned rather than was found.

He did not require medical treatment and the search was finalised as of 9.15am.