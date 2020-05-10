Overnight fire at iconic Rocky Hotel investigated

FIRE INVESTIGATION: Emergency services raced to the Great Western Hotel to extinguish a fire on Saturday night.

FIRE investigators are seeking to confirm the cause of a small scale fire which erupted at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they were alerted to the fire just after 9pm when fire alarms were triggered.

When they arrived at the hotel, fireys witnessed smoke issuing from the roof and they traced the smell of smoke to a small fire which was located in the laundry and cleaning area.

Fire crews left the hotel at 10.15pm.

Great Western Hotel Rockhampton.

Police have declared a crime scene at the hotel until the cause of the fire could be confirmed, with undercover police vehicles spotted at the scene by a witness.

A police spokesperson said they suspected it was an electrical fire.

More to follow.