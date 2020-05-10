Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE INVESTIGATION: Emergency services raced to the Great Western Hotel to extinguish a fire on Saturday night.
FIRE INVESTIGATION: Emergency services raced to the Great Western Hotel to extinguish a fire on Saturday night.
News

Overnight fire at iconic Rocky Hotel investigated

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
10th May 2020 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE investigators are seeking to confirm the cause of a small scale fire which erupted at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they were alerted to the fire just after 9pm when fire alarms were triggered.

When they arrived at the hotel, fireys witnessed smoke issuing from the roof and they traced the smell of smoke to a small fire which was located in the laundry and cleaning area.

Fire crews left the hotel at 10.15pm.

Great Western Hotel Rockhampton.
Great Western Hotel Rockhampton.

Police have declared a crime scene at the hotel until the cause of the fire could be confirmed, with undercover police vehicles spotted at the scene by a witness.

A police spokesperson said they suspected it was an electrical fire.

More to follow.

The Great Wester Hotel in Rockhampton which hosts live rodeo entertainment. Photo Lachie Millard
The Great Wester Hotel in Rockhampton which hosts live rodeo entertainment. Photo Lachie Millard
business fire fire investigation great western hotel tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FREE CONTENT: Missing man from West Rockhampton

        FREE CONTENT: Missing man from West Rockhampton

        News Adam Thomas, who suffers from a medical condition, was last seen at an Canoona Road address around 12pm today.

        COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        premium_icon COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        News 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of exercises with the Singapore Armed Forces.

        Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        premium_icon Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        Community The stables may be empty for now, but a $338,000 revamp to the Clermont Showgrounds...

        Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        premium_icon Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        News Three police cars and a fire crew were spotted by a witness racing to the scene of...