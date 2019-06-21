Overnight temperatures tonight the lowest of the year

WINTER IS HERE: Trinette "Queen of the North" Stevens prepares for cold weather over the coming days.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

WINTER IS HERE: Trinette "Queen of the North" Stevens prepares for cold weather over the coming days.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

RUG up Rocky because it's going to be a freezing cold night - well, what we in Rocky call freezing anyhow.

In other parts of Australia the temperatures will plummet well below zero but here in sunny Rockhampton, we'll stay a good five degrees above.

It's good news for some of you who love a winter chilling, but for those who aren't so convinced, spare a thought for our cousins out in Springsure, Clermont and Rolleston who are expecting a low of just 1 degree tomorrow morning.

It's this year's coldest Rockhampton temperature so far but that's positively balmy compared to the city's lowest-ever recorded temperature which fell to -1 degree in June 23, 1949.

Tomorrow however will be as close to gloriously perfect as winter weather gets with blue skies and a forecast maximum of 23 degrees.

Even the good folks on the Capricorn Coast can expect an overnight low of 7 degrees climbing only to 20 degrees.

Emerald can expect 5-19 degrees, Blackwater 3-20, Biloela 3-22 and Gladstone 8-23 degrees.

Just for the record, the highest official temperature ever recorded in Rockhampton was 45.3 degrees.