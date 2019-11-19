Menu
LEARNING OPPORTUNITY: Archer Street Boxing’s Justin McLeod is part of a Boxing Queensland squad training and competing in the Philippines. Pictures: MAD DOG PRODUCTIONS
Sport

Overseas training camp boost for Rocky boxing trio

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
BOXING: Two of Rockhampton’s stars of the ring are mixing it with some of the world’s best in the Philippines.

Archer Street Boxing’s Orion Brown and Justin McLeod were selected in an 11-member Boxing Queensland squad to attend an intensive two-week training camp, which will culminate in a Quattro Tournament.

Their coach, Brenton Doblo, also made the journey as head coach of the state team.

The camp will help prepare the Philippines national boxing team for the South East Asian Games later this year.

Archer Street Boxing's Orion Brown is currently ranked number two in Australia.
Brown and McLeod are training under some of the sport’s leading coaches and testing their skills against elite boxers from Laos, China and the Philippines, while Doblo is working alongside leading international coaches and trainers.

Brown, 21, is currently ranked number two in Australia.

He is no stranger to state and national duty, having competed at the 2019 Elite Super 8 series and the Presidents Cup tournament in Indonesia in July this year.

He has his sights on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after progressing through the elite selection trials in Brisbane last month.

That secured him a place at the 2020 Asian-Oceania Olympic qualification preselection event in Melbourne next month.

McLeod enjoyed an undefeated season in 2018 and also represented Queensland in this year’s Elite Super 8 series.

Meanwhile, fellow members of the Archer Street Boxing team are preparing for the Middlemount Boxing Club tournament this Saturday which will bring their competitive season to a close.

archer street boxing boxing boxing queensland brenton doblo justin mcleod orion brown philippines
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

