Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
8th Sep 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight.

A woman in her late 20s has tested positive in hotel quarantine, having recently returned from overseas.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said three existing cases have recovered and been discharged.

 

 

There are now 25 active cases in Queensland, with 7660 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

"I want to congratulate and thank Queenslanders for their continuing good work in confronting the pandemic and urge people to keep getting tested, stay home if you are sick and keep up social distancing," the Premier told parliament this morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Overseas traveller named as Qld's latest COVID case

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum, baby stranded on CQ island after dad disappears

        Premium Content Mum, baby stranded on CQ island after dad disappears

        News The young family faced an anxious wait after there were troubles at sea.

        COURT: List of those appearing in Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT: List of those appearing in Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list for today, Tuesday September 8

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines here

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines here

        News See links to the stories and letters to the editor here.

        Nine-hour angry rampage throughout town

        Premium Content Nine-hour angry rampage throughout town

        News Defence lawyer said his client had very limited education