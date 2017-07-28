27°
Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Leighton Smith
| 28th Jul 2017 6:17 AM
Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

IN GOOD news for rental tenants and bad news for landlords and property developers, Rockhampton has an oversupply of vacant rental properties according to the latest REIQ property data.

REIQ data for the June quarter revealed that although Rockhampton rental vacancies levels had dropped, they still sat at the highest level of all of the Queensland regional centres.

"Rockhampton tightened from 8.6 per cent to 7.2 per cent which leaves the beef capital still in weak territory,” the report said.

In the second half of 2016, Rockhampton was sailing along with a vacancy rate in the mid 4% range but in March 2017, there was a sudden jump with the rate doubling to 8.6%.

REIQ zone chairman for Rockhampton Noel Livingston, principal of Professionals Livingston & Molloy Real Estate, attributed the sharp increase in rental vacancies in Rockhampton to the oversupply of rental properties and unemployment in the region.

He said areas where rental suburbs were created for the demand from the mining industry such as Parkhurst, Gracemere and the Capricorn Coast had very high vacancy rates.

"Since that demand is no longer there, or certainly not to the extent it was, those areas became very highly concentrated with vacant rental properties,” Mr Livingston said.

"It was just when everything was going so well with mining and the amount of jobs that were around, there was an increased demand for housing.

He said developers who took significant financial risks in doing these developments themselves were offering high volume house and land packages.

"Developers were coming in and building rental properties and selling them in a lot of cases to interstate buyers with guaranteed rental returns over a 12 month period,” Mr Livingston said.

"The demand was there for a period of time but those good times don't last forever.

"To me that was never sustainable and that's proven that it was never sustainable.

He said there was a need for jobs to fill those rental vacancies and he was already seeing positive signs that the economy was steadily improving.

"The (latest) statistics are telling me what my office is telling me and what I'm seeing coming through the front door - that we're in an improving situation.

"We have seen in recent weeks some improvement there like the impact of the apprenticeships at Hastings Deering which is a very good sign.

"If we keep seeing more things like that, it will be an ongoing improvement.”

Mr Livingston also attributed the 1.4% drop in vacancies in the June quarter to some of the rental properties being sold off.

The increased vacancies creates downward pressure for rental prices with REIQ's March Queensland Market Monitor report showing the average rent for a three-bedroom houses in Rockhampton falling from $295 a week to $280 a week over the past year.

Comparatively, the average rent for Livingstone region dropped from $300 per week to $283.

According to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, this drop in rent price gives tenants greater power to negotiate lower rents and was an ideal way to attract new residents.

"I see cheap rentals as a growth opportunity for our region if we can encourage families who are being priced out of expensive cities to the south to relocate to Rockhampton and Yeppoon,” she said. "The Palaszczuk government is actively encouraging families to relocate to regions like ours through the 'Move Up in The World Campaign'.”

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was pleasing to see the rental market settling down now but the vacancy rate was still way too high.

"As Noel Livingston has said before, we're bearing the pain that comes from ill-informed out of state investors buying into a 'guaranteed rental return',” she said.

"Council has been very careful not to provide incentives for further residential development while the market corrects itself but we are simultaneously working hard to attract new jobs to town and the best result will be when we fill those empty houses.

"Another benefit of cheaper rental prices is that tenants can have greater disposal income to save up for their own home, which in turn lifts investment in owner-occupied homes.”

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said the housing markets were a complex and ever-changing environment which could be affected by a broad range of external factors, including a downturn in the resources and mining industry.

"Council's approval processes is in line with the newly-developed Planning Scheme, although it's important to note that when approving an application, council doesn't make the decision on whether the development will be used for rental purposes or not,” he said.

Livingstone Shire Council is concentrating on a number of projects to attract investment and improve liveability to attract more people to work the area.

