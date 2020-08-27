‘Overwhelmed’: Inspiring feat for humble Rocky business

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and KangaBins co-owner Amanda McCasker celebrate the donation.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and KangaBins co-owner Amanda McCasker celebrate the donation.

GIVING back to the Central Queensland community has always been at the forefront of Amanda and Peter McCasker’s minds.

The pair, who own and operate local waste management company Kanga Bins, have once again seen themselves become part of the region’s history for all the right reasons.

Earlier this month, Kanga Bins’ recycling initiative Containers for Change processed the two billionth piece of rubbish collected from across Queensland.

“Basically, the containers came through as a bag drop late one afternoon and it was the very next morning that one of our staff members put the container through.”

Staff only became aware of the accomplishment after an alert appeared on screen notifying them.

Yeppoon’s Kanga Bins site processed its two billionth piece of rubbish earlier this month.

“We were overwhelmed for the fact that it actually happened in Yeppoon, what a beautiful place for it to happen, Yeppoon has definitely been put on the map,” Mrs McCasker said.

With a 10c refund per container, local schools and organisations such as Jolly Roger Fishing Club have benefited from the scheme.

“Everyone’s very community minded and are very conscious about putting that money back into the community and some local charities.”

She said the initiative – now renamed Central Queensland Container Refund – also bought a constant flow of residents to its Yeppoon site.

The feat further reflected the wider community’s inspiring commitment to improve environmental standards.

“It’s such a small tight-knit community, but there’s more and more people that are actually putting in containers to be recycled.”

However, it is not only the environment benefiting from the scheme, but also the local job market – providing work for close to 80 people since its inception.

“Since November 2018, we’ve employed a lot of long-term unemployed people, so I’ve watched them grow strength-to-strength in their ability, their self-worth,” she said.

Mrs McCasker said she was extremely proud of just how big an impact the do-good initiative has had.

“We’re always busy, I love the scheme. I think it’s absolutely beautiful for what it’s doing for environment, our community and our staff.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga attended the Yeppoon site, saying the two billionth donation was a clear reflection of Central Queensland’s efforts.