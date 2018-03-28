Overwhelming support for ICare

WE CARE: Livingstone councillor Jan Kelly and Pinefest Ambassador Quest winner 2017 Tennielle Healy are encouraging community members to support the ICare initiative.

MORE than $8000 in cash and goods has been donated since ICare Community Project launched in December at Livingstone Shire Council's community centre.

The project was designed to create a streamlined way for community groups and individuals to donate items or money to residents doing it tough.

The Dignity First Community Centre Washroom - the result of the council's successful application for State Government funding - has enabled the bathroom and laundry facility to be fitted out with a private washing machine, dryer, toilet, and shower for residents in need.

Community development councillor Jan Kelly said the kindness of the community had been overwhelming, with more than $8000 donated towards the project from individuals, community organisations and council employees.

"The largest donations included $4797 from Yeppoon Lions Pinefest Ambassador Quest winner Tennielle Healy, $2400 from the Yeppoon Choral Society end-of-year fundraiser concert and $270 was donated by Livingstone's own infrastructure operations workforce from their end-of-year function,” Cr Kelly said.

"From November 2017 to February 2018 we have provided financial support to a total value of $3120 and also emotional support and referrals to other support organisations.

"This is a wonderful achievement for everybody involved and council would like to sincerely thank everybody who has contributed in any way, from financial donations to cosmetic and hygiene products for the washroom/laundry.

"These contributions have made a huge difference to local people who are going through difficult life circumstances.”

Cr Kelly said this fantastic community response not only recognised the value of the services the council was able to provide at the community centre, but also highlighted the ongoing need to continue to support the cause and its very grateful recipients.

"To continue this success we need to make other community groups and residents aware of the project so they can also be a part of the ICare program,” Cr Kelly said.

"The centre also accepts donations for other programs connected to the ICare Community Project, including Share the Dignity, Alternative Learning Spaces, Operations Education and the Yeppoon Salvation Army.”

To donate to the Dignity First Community Centre Washroom, please phone 4913 3840 or call in to the community centre at 80 John St during business hours.

The washroom is open from Friday to Sunday 6.30am-9pm and Saturday 9am-9pm.