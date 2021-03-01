Own a piece of paradise on this CQ island

A lot on Quoin Island is for sale with an asking price of $1.95 million.

A large piece of land on Gladstone’s turtle rehab island has hit the property market for a cool $1.95 million.

Private Islands Australia has listed the north-facing portion of Quoin Island as one of Australia’s “best kept island secrets” located five kilometres off the coast of Gladstone.

The portion on sale is 12 acres (the total island is 30 acres) and is situated on the far northern end of the island away from the Quoin Island Retreat and Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

Island and Resort Specialist Richard Vanhoff said Quoin island was originally owned entirely by one family and the remaining lot was still in the family.

“In the 30s they owned the whole island, then (the owner) subdivided it,” Mr Vanhoff said.

“He retained the best portion.”

That portion now on the market has some old stone houses that were in need of work but were still recoverable.

The northern part of the freehold island is also the only part of the island with deep water needed for anchorage.

Mr Vanhoff said although the island was listed for $1.95 million, the owners were open to any reasonable offers, with two major enquiries at the moment both from Australians.

This lot on Quoin Island was last listed four years ago however was taken off the market and relisted recently.

To find out more about the island, contact Mr Vanhoff on 0415 107 515.

