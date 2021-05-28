Own your own island paradise

A genuine patch of paradise at a stunning tropical island is for sale, and the owner of 21 years says it’s in a region of untapped tourism potential.

THE Torres Strait Islands have untapped tourism potential, says a long-time resident who is putting his patch of paradise on the market for a tick over $1 million.

Russ Williams has listed his freehold land on stunning Zuna Island, just south of Thursday Island, for $1,125,000 and admits he has mixed feelings about parting with the 4260sq m oceanfront block that has a main house and guest bungalow.

"It has been a big part of my life, very big - it was my home," Mr Williams said.

"I've made lots of wonderful friends in the Torres Strait, it has been a great cultural experience in a very tranquil and peaceful location.

"I think the Torres Strait Islands are the best-kept secret in Australia - there's more islands than the Whitsundays but a lot less people.

"You can go fishing, diving, snorkelling ...

"The whole pace of the Torres Strait is different, it is not bustling, it's laid-back, with colourful and really, really lovely people."

A RARE land package at a spectacular island off Cape York has become available with 4260 sqm of freehold ocean front land with a main residence and guest bungalow being marketed by Sotheby’s Queensland. Picture: supplied.

Mr Williams works in mining and construction and said he was selling his island hideaway, which he has owned since 2000, in order to travel.

"I was actually working out in the desert, but having grown up around Cairns and Mission Beach, I yearned to get back to the coast," he said.

"I saw a place advertised on the Cape and I visited it but it wasn't quite what I thought. I went for a drink at the pub, and the publican mentioned this location for sale, so I jumped in a water taxi to take a look."

To his dismay, the land on Zuna Island - also known as Entrance Island - had been sold to a Northern Territory couple.

"But six weeks later the deal fell through, so I pursued it," he said.

"There was nothing here when I bought it."

The north-facing oceanfront property at a spectacular island off Cape York has a main residence and guest bungalow and is listed with Sotheby’s Queensland. Picture: supplied.

The north-facing land is now home to a one-bedroom cottage with rustic and smart interior finishes constructed using locally sourced timber with sandstone features, and a self-contained, two-bedroom bungalow for staff or guests.

It has 4G mobile service and high-speed internet, airconditioning, separate storage facilities for the solar components, a back-up generator, maintenance equipment, a workshop and an 80,000-litre rainwater tank.

It is accessible only by boat or helicopter. There are multiple flights weekly from Cairns to Horn Island. Then it's a matter of taking a ferry to Thursday Island and a 20-minute boat trip to Zuna Island.

A freehold parcel of land on Zuna Island, in the Torres Strait, is listed with Sotheby’s Queensland. Picture: supplied.

Mr Williams said Thursday Island was well equipped with all the facilities needed.

"It could go to one or two demographics - an investor wishing to do something further, or someone looking for an idyllic family getaway and to experience a different lifestyle," Mr Williams said.

"I don't find it remote, you've got Thursday Island to service you.

"It has been a very important part of my life and I am certainly going to miss it.

"There's untapped tourism potential - I did put a proposal together for a 32-bed wilderness retreat and the DA was approved; for personal reasons I never proceeded and the DA lapsed, but I demonstrated it could be done, and there is a market there for it."

The property is being marketed by Sotheby's Queensland, with Lynne Malone saying it was a rare offering.

She said there were two freehold blocks and two leasehold blocks on the island.

"It is being sold fully furnished and equipped - move-in ready - and will include a couple of boats," Ms Malone said.

"We have interest mainly being people who live in Cairns who want to use it as a holiday retreat. It's less than an hour and a half from Cairns Airport, so instead of flying to the Whitsundays, people could fly north.

"There's also been interest from developers."

Originally published as Own your own island paradise