Owner finds new home for Kern Arcade business

It was revealed in December that the Kern Arcade would be closing.

Rowan Scoffin has found a new home for his business, which was operating in the Kern Arcade in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Scoffins Clocks and Watches will move to Northside Plaza Shopping Centre and will operate out of a 60 square metre shop next to Richo’s Quality Meats.

Mr Scoffin had been on the hunt for new premises after it was revealed in December that the Kern Arcade would close.

The Cooper family, which owns the arcade, has since announced it would be put on the market early this year.

Mr Scoffin said it had been a frantic couple of weeks trying to find a suitable location but he was happy with the outcome.

With the move, he also plans to rebrand as CQ Clocks and Watches to save any confusion with Scoffins Clocks and Watches at Yeppoon, which is run by his parents.

Mr Scoffin had investigated the possibility of moving into East St but said rent was too expensive.

Mr Scoffin had investigated the possibility of moving into East St but said rent was too expensive.

He received the contracts for the new shop this week but said it could be six weeks before he was up and running at Northside Plaza.

“I think it’s a very good move; foot traffic will be good and there’s plenty of parking,” Mr Scoffin said.

“There’s still a few hills to climb before it actually happens but at least we’re on the way.

“I’ve got to be out of here (the arcade) by January 30. I’m not having a sale or anything because then I just have to build up stock again.”

Scoffins has operated in the Kern Arcade for 18 years, with Mr Scoffin taking ownership of it about nine years ago.

He had previously said the business was too profitable to close and at age 49, he was too young to retire.

He said it was nice to now have some clarity about his future.

“It’s really stressful at the moment, there’s lots of outgoings, but in six months’ time will I probably look back and think that maybe they’ve done me a favour,” he said.

