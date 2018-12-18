Menu
Pets & Animals

Cat stuck in tree for two days may ‘die’

by Emily Halloran
18th Dec 2018 1:34 PM
Subscriber only

A BELOVED family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may 'die'.

The Coomera resident posted a photo of the cat stuck in the tree onto a community page group seeking help.

The post reads: "My cat has been stuck up this tree for two days. He is VERY high up … I am worried he is going to die up there."

The owner wrote on the post that firefighters came out but were "unable to get access."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they had not received a call about any animals stuck in a tree.

Dozens of concerned neighbours and locals have offered the pet owner help.

One person said to try to get the cat down by wetting it with the hose.

Others have offered help to arrange cherry pickers to help remove the cat from the tree, or to cut it down.

The Bulletin has tried to get in to contact with the owner

More to come.

