Queensland Police Service.
Owner struck by own car as thieves attempt to steal it

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Feb 2020 3:28 PM
UPDATE, 3.20PM: POLICE have confirmed the car that crashed on Berserker St was stolen.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, a white Holden Commodore was stolen from Berserker St and crashed “in a similar location”.

Initial reports indicate the vehicle crashed into a parked car near Leanne’s on Berserker.

The spokesperson said the owner of the stolen vehicle may have been clipped on the leg as it drove off.

Two men fled the scene on foot. One man was caught by police on Rodboro St shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they transported a man in his 70s to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after he suffered minor leg injuries.

Police are still searching for one man who was involved in the crash.

INITIAL: POLICE are chasing two men after a car allegedly crashed into another car and its owner near Leanne’s on Berserker.

Just before 2.40pm, police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Berserker St, Berserker.

Initial reports indicate the owner of the vehicle was allegedly hit in the crash. Paramedics are responding.

The two men who crashed into the owner and their car fled the scene on foot.

It is believed one of those men have been taken into custody on Rodboro St, Berserker.

