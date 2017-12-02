Owners at risk of 'financial ruin' thanks to insurance hikes

AUSTRALIA'S peak strata body has raised serious concerns about a review of skyrocketing insurance premiums, saying a November 2020 deadline will leave thousands of property owners at risk.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) have started a large-scale inquiry into Northern Australia's high insurance premiums, with a public forum to be held in Rockhampton on Tuesday where affected home owners can share their stories.

The ACCC has already heard from people in Townsville, Cairns, Darwin, Alice Springs, Broome and Karratha.

But Erik Adriaanse, CEO of Strata Community Association, said with 13 cyclones predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for this season alone, the lengthy wait on the final recommendation will be too late for many communities.

"We support the ACCC inquiry into insurance premiums, but if strata property owners have to sit through another three cyclone seasons before they can afford appropriate cover, the Federal Government risks leaving them to financial ruin if a cyclone does cross their path,” Mr Adriaanse said.

"Repeated damage repairs that property owners and strata managers have had to fund over the last few years have left many financially stretched, and the Government must look to support them ASAP.

"As an example, Cyclone Debbie this year saw $2.4 billion in damage caused to communities in Queensland and it is of particular importance for these communities to have adequate protection before upcoming cyclone seasons trigger a repeat.”

The ACCC has been investigating insurers since May, attempting to understand why premiums in some parts of Northern Australia are up to five times higher than averages elsewhere.

As well as bringing forward the 2020 deadline, Mr Adriaanse said the Federal Government should support property owners to cyclone proof buildings and mitigate the risks of damage.

"Whilst the delivery of the ACCC inquiry over these 3 years will no doubt offer a detailed review of where improvements can be made, it's essential that people are given support in the meantime when unprecedented damages from weather events are unfortunately imminent,” he said.

"Recent recommendations made by the Productivity Commission detailed the need for the Federal Government to invest at least $200 million a year in mitigation and resilience measures, to be matched by state and territory governments, and we support that recommendation wholeheartedly.

"Funding of this nature will be instrumental for strata property owners in high risk areas that have been ravaged by previous cyclones, and haven't been able to afford to retro-fit or upgrade buildings with the latest cyclone proofing measures.

"Strata-title developments make up a significant portion of Northern Australian communities and their valuable contribution to the local community should prompt some priority action.”

ROCKHAMPTON FORUM