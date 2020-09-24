Owners’ plea as dog dies after being impaled on fence

Traumatised pet owners have issued a warning to dog owners to be aware of the potential dangers of fences after their dog dies.

Traumatised pet owners have issued a warning to dog owners to be aware of the potential dangers of fences after their dog dies.

Archie the kelpie died after suffering traumatic internal injuries when impaled on a fence.

Katey and Jordan Malden, of Corio, were out on Wednesday when the six-year-old dog tried to jump a back fence that had some decorative ironwork.

The pair had placed extra fencing above the sharp metal to prevent Archie and border collie Ollie escaping, but Ms Malden believes her beloved dog was spooked by strong winds and tried to escape.

As Archie tried to clear the fence, a metal prong become lodged in his groin, leaving him unable to move.

Ms Malden said Archie was still alive when the couple found him but the spike was deep in his stomach.

Katey and Jordan MaldOn with a photograph of dog Archie. picture: Glenn Ferguson

It is understood firefighters used hydraulic cutters to separate the section of the fence and wrap up the dog on a makeshift stretcher.

"They were excellent," Ms Malden said.

"They assessed what happened, made sure he was comfortable and we were able to put him in the back of the car."

Archie was taken to a veterinarian, where X-rays showed traumatic damage to his intestine and that he had been paralysed by the metal prong.

The Maldens had no choice but to have Archie put down.

"When the vet came out, they said there was too much internal damage and nerve (damage)," Ms Malden said.

"There was no quality of life, he was never going to be able to walk again and there was nothing we could do."

She said Archie was "beautiful".

"He was just this calm, beautiful boy that was obedient but cheeky too," she said.

The couple are sharing their loss to warn other dog lovers of the potential harm fencing can be to pets.

"We want to ensure people reassess whether their dog can get through a fence ... if you can, have a solid fence," Ms Malden said.

"Obviously, everyone warns you about having fences and collars that can hook over fences, but this is not something we thought of.

"We want to ensure people reassess whether their dog can get through a fence. If you can, have a solid fence.

"It's just absolutely traumatic coming home and seeing a dog impaled on a fence."

An RSPCA spokeswoman urged pet owners to visit RSPCA Knowledgebase for resources on safe fencing.

Originally published as Owners' plea as dog dies after being impaled on fence