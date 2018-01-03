Owner's shock as Rocky pub investment up in flames

The Archer Hotel in Rockhampton was destroyed by fire on Janaury 1.

The Archer Hotel in Rockhampton was destroyed by fire on Janaury 1. Brodie-Leigh Stark

OWNERS of the former Archer Hotel are "still coming to terms with it all" after the iconic pub was reduced to ash after a fire tore though it overnight.

The Brisbane-based owner, Dean Crocker, is said to be shocked at the news his investment burnt to the ground after putting the Rocky building on the market earlier this year.

LJ Hooker Commercial realtor, Kier Kreis, spoke to The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday morning about the shock he felt when hearing about the news.

Queensland Police Service were investigating the cause of the fire on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said this morning the cause was "undetermined" as authorities were unable to gain safe access to the property.

The Gladstone man and exclusive realtor of the property said he seen the photos and reports plastered all over social media when he woke up and contacted Mr Crocker immediately.

LJ Hooker Commercial realtor, Keir Kreis, said he was shocked to hear the Archer Hotel he was selling had burnt down. Contributed

"The owner and myself are obviously very shocked at the news," he said.

"But they are happy nobody else was hurt in the fire and no neighbouring properties were impacted."

The hotel caught fire around 10pm on Monday night in the middle of a lightning storm and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services fought the blaze through the night.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Kreis said before the blaze, he had received some interest from prospective buyers looking to transform the pub.

"We had some good enquiries from locals but also people from around the state looking at doing work to it," he said.

He assured any keen buyers the property was still for sale, minus the pub.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The block suits being redeveloped so hopefully this will be a clean slate for new buyer," he said.

"The property was derelict and it's best days were many years ago."