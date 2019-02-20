Menu
Seven Oxford Street signs across the country have been transformed into beautiful works of art, designed to bring a little bit of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to different parts of Australia.
News

Oxford Streets around Australia transformed

JANN HOULEY
by
20th Feb 2019 2:23 PM

Residents in a South Rockhampton street awoke this morning to find two bright pink flamingos in sailor hats have nested on their street corner.

Oxford St (cnr Talford St) in South Rockhampton has been transformed overnight into a unique installation designed to bring a little bit of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to different parts of Australia. 　

The Mardi Gras began on Oxford St, Darlinghurst in 1978 and now attracts more than 300,000 people from around Australia and overseas.

Seven Oxford Street signs across the country have been transformed into beautiful works of art, to celebrate diversity, inclusion and respect for all Australians.

The makeover has been made possible by ANZ in the lead up to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as the pair celebrate a thirteen year partnership.

More details will be revealed at the "

official launch of the unique Mardi Gras installation at Oxford St, Rockhampton tomorrow.

