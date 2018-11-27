Horror moment giant rocks hurled from overpass

Three youths are wanted by police after two rocks - one weighing up to 12kg - were thrown at vehicles from a pedestrian overpass west of Melbourne yesterday.

The rocks, described as roughly the size of melons, were thrown from an overpass on the Western Highway in Melton about 2.20pm.

Dramatic video emerged yesterday of one of the rocks shattering a truck windscreen.

Luckily the driver, who was forced to swerve into the emergency lane, was not injured but police said he could have been killed.

Rocks have been hurled over a highway overpass hitting a truck below.

Police have launched an investigation and are urging members of the public to come forward with information.

Detective Sergeant Ashley Ryan said: "It is incredibly dangerous. The rock was incredibly heavy and the likelihood of it causing an accident was very high.

"It can cause serious injury, if not death. The driver is very lucky he wasn't injured."

Police described the young male offenders as aged between 12 and 16.

When arrested they are expected to face a number of charges, including reckless conduct endangering life.

That offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

The furious driver, Andrew Martin, uploaded the footage to social media, and said he wanted the "low-life oxygen thieves" to get caught.

Mr Martin said he ran across four-lanes of traffic to try and catch the three attackers.

He said he hoped "karma" would get them.

Commenters on the social media post called for the attackers to be charged with attempted murder.

Drivers on the stretch of freeway where the incident took place have described it as a notorious spot where youths are often seen running across the road with shopping trolleys and bikes in front of traffic.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

The windscreen was shattered after "melon" sized rocks were thrown from above.

The truck driver says he chased the attackers across four lanes of traffic.

A rock lays on the highway.