Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

A Yeppoon teenager has learned a tough lesson from his driving offences.

A Yeppoon teenager has learned a tough lesson from his driving offences.

A disqualified driver told police he was going for a “joyride” when they busted him at Yeppoon on Australia Day.

Tyler Thomas Bernard Worley, 19, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while demerit point disqualified.

The court heard police intercepted Worley driving on Yeppoon Rd at 3.30pm on January 26.

Worley told police he was aware he was unlicensed and was “out for a joyride.”

Worley’s appearance in the Yeppoon court last Thursday was his second in a matter of weeks.

On January 28 he was fined a whopping $6700 and disqualified from driving for two years after pleading guilty to failing to stop for a police direction.

Last Thursday Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Worley he was going to receive another disqualification that would go on top of what he copped in January.

She fined him $450 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

Man caught drink-driving powerboat from GKI

Man fined after jetski sinks in Rosslyn Bay