Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Yeppoon teenager has learned a tough lesson from his driving offences.
A Yeppoon teenager has learned a tough lesson from his driving offences.
News

Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

Darryn Nufer
1st Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A disqualified driver told police he was going for a “joyride” when they busted him at Yeppoon on Australia Day.

Tyler Thomas Bernard Worley, 19, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while demerit point disqualified.

The court heard police intercepted Worley driving on Yeppoon Rd at 3.30pm on January 26.

Worley told police he was aware he was unlicensed and was “out for a joyride.”

Worley’s appearance in the Yeppoon court last Thursday was his second in a matter of weeks.

On January 28 he was fined a whopping $6700 and disqualified from driving for two years after pleading guilty to failing to stop for a police direction.

Last Thursday Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Worley he was going to receive another disqualification that would go on top of what he copped in January.

She fined him $450 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

Man caught drink-driving powerboat from GKI

Man fined after jetski sinks in Rosslyn Bay

oz day joyride tmbcourt tyler thomas bernard worley yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 1:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavily pregnant woman among 11 in serious crash

        Premium Content Heavily pregnant woman among 11 in serious crash

        Breaking Paramedics are assessing 12 patients with all lanes closed on the Bruce Highway.

        Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

        Premium Content Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

        Breaking She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

        LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

        Premium Content LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

        Sport Special achievement for family duo at Fitzroy Frogs annual event.

        BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

        Premium Content BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

        News Here is the latest list of people who were caught out.