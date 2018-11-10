Menu
Urangan home attempted break in
Crime

P*** OFF: Midnight crawler caught on CCTV

Jessica Lamb
by
9th Nov 2018 5:57 PM
A HERVEY Bay veteran is grateful for his home security system after a man attempted to enter his Urangan home on Wednesday night.

Reyn McVinish, 87, said a man, who appeared very intoxicated, began banging on his front door and window about 11.35pm.

The local grandfather, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, was home alone at the time and was first alerted to the midnight prowler when his dog went ballistic.

"I was shocked because I thought someone coming to the house at that hour must have terrible news and my wife is in hospital," he said.

"When I opened the door, I couldn't understand what the man was saying and he tried to get in the door.

"He was swaying and I told him to 'piss off' and managed to shut the door."

 

Torquay's Reyn McVinish with his security camera set-up.
Torquay's Reyn McVinish with his security camera set-up.

The frightening encounter was caught on two of Mr McVinish's home security cameras which he had installed three years ago.

"I didn't sleep much that night," he said.

"I think there is a peace of mind having the cameras if anything bad did happen it was there."

Mr McVinish passed the footage onto the local police and also put a call out on Facebook to see if anyone else had experienced the prowler.

A post on a community page recently warned of a prowler with a flashlight in Urangn but a police spokesperson said there had been no other similar incidents reported in the area.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

