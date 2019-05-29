Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL: A person has been killed after a car hit a tree on Batchlers Rd at Bundaberg north.
FATAL: A person has been killed after a car hit a tree on Batchlers Rd at Bundaberg north. Mike Knott
News

P-plate driver killed in North Bundaberg crash

Carolyn Booth
by
28th May 2019 4:56 PM | Updated: 29th May 2019 5:54 AM

A P-PLATE driver has died after a car hit a tree in Bundaberg North on Tuesday afternoon.

Bundaberg police Inspector Pat Swindells confirmed emergency services were called to the crash along Batchlers Rd about 3.45pm.

"On arrival they located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and the driver was deceased," he said.

"The Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the circumstances of the crash, they will investigate three things, the driver, the road conditions and the vehicle conditions."

Insp Swindells said the section of the road where the crash happened was not bitumen and he urged all road users to drive according to the conditions.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

bundaberg fatal crash p plater
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fitzroy River: It's not perfect and it never will be

    premium_icon Fitzroy River: It's not perfect and it never will be

    Environment 2017-18 Report Card: "It is never going to be a pristine, perfect catchment and the basin itself is really reflecting that.”

    #DoItForDolly production to educate Rocky youths

    premium_icon #DoItForDolly production to educate Rocky youths

    News YEPPOON Performing Arts academy's anti-bullying message

    Palmer's got a new plan to link the Galilee Basin to port

    premium_icon Palmer's got a new plan to link the Galilee Basin to port

    Politics After spending years pushing a rail line, he's revealed another idea