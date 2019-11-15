P-plater caught drink driving for fifth time

P-plater Michelle Davies could not legally drive with any alcohol in her system but she blew .136.

A 43-year-old P-plater this week faced up to her fifth drink-driving offence in 14 years.

Michelle Davies, 43, could not legally drive with any alcohol in her system but she blew .136 when police submitted her to a random breath test on September 26.

Davies fronted Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday where it was heard this was her second drink-driving offence this year.

She’d had previous like offences in 2005, 2012 and 2013.

During her latest indiscretion, police came across Davies driving very slowly at 4am with her lights on high-beam at Bli Bli near the Sunshine Coast. When police spoke to her, she had slurred speech and appeared confused.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Davies had a poor history for this type of offending.

Davies became very emotional during her court appearance and tendered a letter for Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale to read, as she felt it would be better articulated through that medium.

Davies found a way to verbally express how remorseful she was for her mistake.

“It was a stupid decision that I made, that I felt was right at the time,” she said.

“I’m just extremely remorseful, it’s just turned my life upside down.

“I’m just at my wits’ end, I just want it over with.”

Ms Beckinsale said given Davies’ history she needed to take steps to address her drinking before fining her $950 and disqualifying her from driving for eight months.