POOR CHOICE: Louise Tamara Wooler consumed methamphetamines twice the day before she drove.

POOR CHOICE: Louise Tamara Wooler consumed methamphetamines twice the day before she drove.

A P-PLATER who drove after consuming methamphetamines twice the previous day will be without a licence for the next four months.

Louise Tamara Wooler was stopped by police on Rockhampton’s Bolsover Street on August 25 with the drug in her system.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

As well as having her licence disqualified she was fined $750.