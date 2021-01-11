P-plater drove drunk with no rego plates

A provisional licence holder stuffed up on a number of levels. FILE PHOTO.

P-plater Tyson Whyatt Dwyer drove while intoxicated and with no registration plates on the vehicle.

He also didn’t have his provisional plates on, as required by law, and his registration had expired.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving, driving while unregistered and uninsured, and not displaying P-plates.

The court heard that Dwyer, a roofer, was intercepted by police on Hill St, Emu Park, about 10pm on December 4.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.082 when he had a zero limit.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn was told that Dwyer had a “very limited” traffic history.

Dwyer’s lawyer said Dwyer had been drinking with friends on the night of his offending, had purchased a car from one of them, and had foolishly tried to drive it a short distance home.

Mr Milburn fined Dwyer $1100 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

