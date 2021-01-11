Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A provisional licence holder stuffed up on a number of levels. FILE PHOTO.
A provisional licence holder stuffed up on a number of levels. FILE PHOTO.
News

P-plater drove drunk with no rego plates

Darryn Nufer
11th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

P-plater Tyson Whyatt Dwyer drove while intoxicated and with no registration plates on the vehicle.

He also didn’t have his provisional plates on, as required by law, and his registration had expired.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving, driving while unregistered and uninsured, and not displaying P-plates.

The court heard that Dwyer, a roofer, was intercepted by police on Hill St, Emu Park, about 10pm on December 4.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.082 when he had a zero limit.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn was told that Dwyer had a “very limited” traffic history.

Dwyer’s lawyer said Dwyer had been drinking with friends on the night of his offending, had purchased a car from one of them, and had foolishly tried to drive it a short distance home.

Mr Milburn fined Dwyer $1100 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Coast woman flashes breasts during street dispute

ARREST SHAME: Plumber took ‘a leak’ in rear of cop car

10 bizarre crimes that shocked Yeppoon in 2020

drink-driving tmbcourt tyson whyatt dwyer yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gemfields town among latest rollout of mobile towers

        Premium Content Gemfields town among latest rollout of mobile towers

        News As the Government targets remote mobile “blackspots”, suburban residents continue to report phone and internet outages.

        Silver 4WD flees CQ beachside assault

        Premium Content Silver 4WD flees CQ beachside assault

        News Shocked witnesses called police just before 3pm.

        RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        Premium Content RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        News Former Bronco and Cowboy Scott Minto was 12 when he first met Malcolm: “I found him...

        CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

        Premium Content CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

        Crime She removed the tags from several items and placed them in her bag.