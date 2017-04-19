Rocky woman caught drink driving after sweet drink

TWO ciders and a vodka and then driving while holding a provisional license has cost one woman $450 in fines and three months without a license.

Jordanna Ryan pleaded guilty in court on April 12 to drink driving while on a no alcohol limit after a positive roadside breath test result on March 18.

The court heard Ryan was driving along Bolsover St with a female passenger at 2.15am when police intercepted her vehicle.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Ryan $450 and disqualified her from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.