P-plater narrowly avoids jail time

IF Barry Elsden hasn’t learnt his drug and drink-driving lesson yet, he never will.

The 33-year-old P-plater fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to face his fifth such offence in as many years.

His latest indiscretion at Yeppoon on August 10, where he blew .043 after taking his partner on a date, was always going to come perilously close to landing him in jail as it was committed while he was on a suspended sentence.

Barry Anthony Corrie Elsden initially pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, but because the matter had to be adjourned for legal reasons, he had to sweat it out overnight to learn his fate.

Elsden’s solicitor Megan Jones said this had caused him a great deal of stress and while Magistrate Jeff Clarke said that was not his intention, his message to Elsden was very clear.

“It’s been a close-run thing quite frankly – I was considering sending you to prison,” Mr Clarke said.

“You’re upon your last legs, okay?”

Mr Clarke told Elsden, a self-confessed recovered methamphetamine addict, that he had to stop his reliance on marijuana.

“Appreciate it’s a hard habit to break, but then again, it only took me 20 times to give up smoking before you just go cold turkey – it’s the only way to give things up,” Mr Clarke said.

“You’ve either got to decide whether you want it in your life, because you know you’re not going to cheat it, and you know it’s going to keep on getting you.

“So you either give it up, or you don’t.

“You just make a decision for yourself, for your family, for your partner, for the community.”

Mr Clarke considered a number of factors before sentencing Elsden to three months’ jail with immediate parole.