Georgia Rose Evans pleaded guity at Blackwater Magistrates Court on August 6, 2020, to one count of driving while over the no alcohol limit.
P-plater ‘regrets’ driving after drinking beer at mate’s

Kristen Booth
7th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A P-PLATER, who drank five beers, has been disqualified after deciding to get behind the wheel.

Georgia Rose Evans, 20, pleaded guilty on August 6 at Blackwater Magistrates Court to driving while over the no alcohol limit.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police intercepted a Nissan Patrol driving on MacKenzie St, Blackwater, about 9.30pm on June 9.

He said Evans, a mine operator, provided a .088 per cent BAC and told police she had just left a friend’s house after consuming five beers.

“I understand I made a mistake and I’m very regretful of the decision I made,” Evans said.

The 20-year-old has a very minimal traffic history, Sgt Ongheen told the court.

Evans was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. The conviction was not recorded.

