Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRINK DRIVER: Arne David Thornberry pleaded guilty to drink driving on a provisional licence at Clermont Magistrates Court.
DRINK DRIVER: Arne David Thornberry pleaded guilty to drink driving on a provisional licence at Clermont Magistrates Court.
News

P-plater takes to the road after boozy afternoon

Kristen Booth
4th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was caught drink driving in Clermont after an afternoon of drinking at his friend’s house.

Arne David Thornberry, 19, was stopped by police about 7pm on February 21 at Copperfield Rd and had a BAC of 0.032.

Thornberry pleaded guilty to drink driving on a provisional licence at Clermont Magistrates Court today.

He told the court he didn’t think he would be over because the four cans of mid-strength beer had been consumed over a few hours.

However Magistrate Robert Walker told the teenager it was a matter of logic.

“If you have alcohol, you’re going to be over,” he said.

“You consumed alcohol and you chose to drive.”

Mr Walker said drink driving was a significant contributor to road trauma, especially with young men.

Thornberry was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for three months.

His conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
clermont magistrates court crimes drink drivers p plater
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not long to wait for The Short Fall’s ‘Wait For Me’

        premium_icon Not long to wait for The Short Fall’s ‘Wait For Me’

        News ‘Wait For Me’ is a departure from The Short Fall’s folk-rock roots, moving towards a more robust and energetic rock sound with vocal and guitar hooks at every turn, and...

        Up to 100mm rain to soak CQ

        premium_icon Up to 100mm rain to soak CQ

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology have warned Central Queensland residents to expect even...

        REVEALED: The best fish and chips in the Rockhampton region

        premium_icon REVEALED: The best fish and chips in the Rockhampton region

        Easy Eating After a week of polling, we can now tell you the region’s best - as voted by...

        Full candidate list: Two Rocky councillors to run unopposed

        premium_icon Full candidate list: Two Rocky councillors to run unopposed

        News ONLY incumbent Rockhampton Regional councillors Tony Williams and Ellen Smith will...