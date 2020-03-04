P-plater takes to the road after boozy afternoon

DRINK DRIVER: Arne David Thornberry pleaded guilty to drink driving on a provisional licence at Clermont Magistrates Court.

A TEENAGER was caught drink driving in Clermont after an afternoon of drinking at his friend’s house.

Arne David Thornberry, 19, was stopped by police about 7pm on February 21 at Copperfield Rd and had a BAC of 0.032.

Thornberry pleaded guilty to drink driving on a provisional licence at Clermont Magistrates Court today.

He told the court he didn’t think he would be over because the four cans of mid-strength beer had been consumed over a few hours.

However Magistrate Robert Walker told the teenager it was a matter of logic.

“If you have alcohol, you’re going to be over,” he said.

“You consumed alcohol and you chose to drive.”

Mr Walker said drink driving was a significant contributor to road trauma, especially with young men.

Thornberry was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for three months.

His conviction was recorded.