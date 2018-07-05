Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dashcam catches woman sitting out of window of moving car
Crime

P-plater's 'potentially fatal' stunt caught on camera

Inge Hansen
by
5th Jul 2018 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO P-platers have lost their licence after dash cam footage captured a girl hanging out of the window of a moving car travelling along a Hervey Bay road.

The concerned driver of the car which captured the dangerous behaviour from behind took the video to police which raised fresh concerns the behaviour was still happening.

After receiving the footage, officers located the young duo and issued the driver with two traffic infringement notices totalling six demerit points and more than $700 in fines.

The passenger was issued with similar infringements also totalling six demerit points and fines totalling more than $700.

Both occupants were on their P Plate licences which they have now lost through demerit point accumulation.

Officers encouraged the public to submit footage depicting any type of illegal activity or traffic incident.

"If you have video footage please consider submitting this with the complaint as it greatly assists police in their investigations to help keep our road users safe," a police spokeswoman said.

dash cam fccrime fcpolice hervey bay police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gracemere man killed in Bruce Highway rollover

    Gracemere man killed in Bruce Highway rollover

    News POLICE are investigating the cause of a fatal single vehicle crash that killed a Gracemere man.

    Council says it's time to move Yeppoon Showgrounds

    premium_icon Council says it's time to move Yeppoon Showgrounds

    News Dedicated regional equestrian sports precinct at the heart of plans

    Young coward puncher jailed after vicious attack

    premium_icon Young coward puncher jailed after vicious attack

    Crime Not only has he wrecked his life but also his victim's face.

    AURIZON: She defied the odds only to have it taken away

    premium_icon AURIZON: She defied the odds only to have it taken away

    Opinion 'I was given one chance now I need another one'

    Local Partners