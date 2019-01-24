Menu
Motorists can expect delays on the Pacific Highway
MAJOR DELAYS: Man dies, Pacific Motorway 'a carpark'

by Talisa Eley, Gold Coast Bulletin
24th Jan 2019 7:37 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM

A MAN has been killed on the Pacific Motorway and all northbound lanes remain closed, after an incident involving a truck and a pedestrian at Reedy Creek.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed the pedestrian but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics left the scene about 7.26am.

The traffic incident was reported about 7.02am near Kings Christian College in Reedy Creek.

A Queensland police spokesperson said the truck driver was assisting police.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area, with diversions in place at the Old Coach Road exit and exits south of the crash.

The spokesperson said traffic was heavily impacted and the motorway was expected to be a "carpark for the next couple of hours".

Traffic remains backed up 15 kilometres to Currumbin Waters, while the Gold Coast Highway is suffering heavy congestions as motorists try to avoid the motorway.

