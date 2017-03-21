Pack a brolly, heavy falls expected across CQ today

OVER 85mm has fallen in Yeppoon overnight, with heavier falls predicted to hit the region today and tomorrow.

Rockhampton also experiences showers throughout the night, with the Bureau of Meteorology recording 55.4mm since 9am Monday.

Byfield saw 90mm overnight, while there was 58mm recorded at The Gap.

According to forecasters, this is only set to intensify today and tomorrow with an upper low over inland Queensland and a trough extending through Capricorn Coast producing widespread rain.

Capricornia should see widespread showers and rainfall continue, with possible thunderstorms.

Computer modelling predicts up to 100mm could fall in the region over the next three days.

14mm of rain was recorded at "Rockview", Bluff on Monday. Cathy Draper Hoare?

Central Queenslanders have taken to the Who Got the Rain? Facebook group to report rainfall in their neck of the woods.

An Upper Ulam resident recorded 92mm since Monday, while a Caves local recorded 75mm.

The biggest falls were towards the coast, with 50mm recorded by a Coowonga resident in the past 24 hours, taking their local total to 106mm in 48 hours.

Although there has been less rain recorded, inland areas have also received showers.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 18.8mm at Emerald since 9am Monday, while 5.6mm was seen at Biloela.

However, areas west of Clermont saw good rain, with 60mm reported on Who Got the Rain? at a property 140km west of the town.