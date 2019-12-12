Pack your picnic rugs and dig out the Santa hats

IT’S about time to pack your picnic rugs, dig out the Santa hats and head along to the Rockhampton Music Bowl for the Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight on Saturday.

Acting Rockhampton Region Mayor, councillor Cherie Rutherford has encouraged families to come together to ­celebrate the festive season with an evening of cheerful Christmas tunes. “This year’s Carols by Candlelight has an Aussie Christmas theme, where we celebrate what it is like to have Christmas on a scorching summer’s day,” Mrs Rutherford said. “Demolition of the sound shell structure has now been complete and the stage and dressing rooms are now ready and waiting for our performers to put on a fantastic show. “The sound and lighting system is being put together and everything will be ready for a great night of carol singing as we’ve always enjoyed,” she said. Council decided to demolish the sound shell after it was deemed unsafe to hold further events due to corrosion of the 30-plus year-old structure. The event begins at 7pm.

Gates will open at 5pm with market stalls and food available.