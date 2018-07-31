Paddle boarder takes amazing footage of whale and her calf

Gray Wells also spotted the whale and her calf at Elliot Heads last night.

A BUNDABERG stand-up paddle boarder has shared incredible footage of a mother whale and her calf at Woodgate this morning.

Noelani Chalmers paddled out to the animals and captured the amazing sight of the two swimming just off shore on her camera.

She said she believed the mother had given birth to her calf just hours before, last night.

"Trying to keep a 30m distance was tricky, but it was a magical experience being out there with them both," Ms Chalmers said.

"I was literally shaking."

VIDEO CREDIT | Noelani Chalmers.

She told the NewsMail the pair "spent around four hours delighting everyone by just staying around 50m off the coast".

"They then started to head north ... Woodgate Beach gave her (the mother) a lovely safe harbour for recovery."

A wave of photos and videos have been shared on social media from the lucky few who got to watch the process last night and this morning.

Some of the whale watchers have expressed how wonderful the unfolding moments were to witness.

"We could see it all. They played along the Esplanade very close and a lot of people saw them both," Ms Chalmers said.

"She (the mother and her calf) took ages to move on."