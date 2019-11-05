Paddlers head north for Marlin comp

ON THE WATER: Harley Edwards (Rocky), Lee McDonald (Malanka), Dave Morgan (Cap Coast), Afshean Asaadi (Cap Coast), Kat Groves (Cap Coast), Sarah Fisher (Hekili) and Sonya Robinson (Cap Coast, Annita Mennell (Rocky) and Rebecca French (Cap Coast).

A COMBINED mixed crew, consisting of six paddlers from Capricorn Coast Outriggers, two paddlers from Rocky Outriggers, one from Malanuka (Mackay) and one from Hekili (Cairns) Outriggers, travelled to Far North Queensland to join forces and compete in the annual Marlin Coast Challenge outrigging endurance race.

The crew were successful in their efforts and came away with gold medals in the Master Mixed OC6 division.

The Marlin Coast Challenge is a four-leg relay race from Yokeys Knob in Cairns to Four Mile Beach at Port Douglas and is hosted annually by the Port Douglas Outrigger Canoe Club.

Each of the four race legs varies in distance between 12.5 to 8 kms with the total distance being approximately 43 kms.

Beach changeover points are located at Ellis, Wangetti and Oak beaches and participants can complete the race in a variety of sized outrigging canoes ranging from six man, two man or one man divisions.

The race was widely contested with paddlers travelling from clubs all over Queensland, and as far afield as Papua New Guinea, to complete in the annual event.

Although this is the 12th year the event has been run, for many of the paddlers in the combined crew it was their first time undertaking the race and the hot, humid and still conditions making it a challenging experience, both mentally and physically.

The months of training undertaken by the crew in the lead up to the event paid off and everyone was extremely pleased with the first place result.

Capricorn Coast Club Secretary, Kat Groves said she was very honoured and proud to have been a part of the crew and she couldn’t be happier with their result.

“It’s a very challenging race and everyone dug deep and gave 110%,” Kat said.

“Without the commitment of each team member to put in the months of training required, the dedication to travel the distance to FNQ to compete, the assistance of our head coach, Emma Chambers, in developing our training program and racing plan and the support of our relative clubs, our success would not have been possible.”

People interested in joining the Capricorn Coast Outrigging Club or learning to paddle should contact Club President Soozi Wilson on 0458 504 553 or contact Capricorn Coast Outrigger Canoe Club via Facebook.

Training takes place every Saturday morning at 6am at Lammermoor beach access two near Statue Bay (subject to weather).

No experience is necessary and new paddlers have six free sessions to try before making a commitment.