'Paedophile' caught with child porn avoids prison time

MORE than 7000 horrific images of child abuse were discovered by police on the laptop of a 24-year-old Coast paedophile who claimed his love of child porn stemmed from an addiction.

Mitchell Rowland Cornell's Buderim home was searched by police in August 2017 and his computer, phone and hard drive were seized for examination.

Police found four videos and 7011 photos which were grouped into folders depending on their category.

Cornell pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to distributing, soliciting and possessing child exploitation material committed between January 2013 and August 2017.

His parents and some extended family members were in court to support him.

He told police he had an addiction to porn which started with normal pornography, but he was soon seeking videos and images of younger people.

Cornell admitted to being attracted to children and said he would masturbate to the images.

The sickening images found included infants with semen on them, young teenagers being anally penetrated and children with phrases written on them such as, "daddy's s---", "lick me please" and "rape me".

He also admitted to engaging in sexualised conversations with children over the internet, but said he stopped because it was "too much effort".

Cornell told police he had deleted a folder off his computer which contained his "favourite" images in between the period of them calling him and them searching his home.

The court heard the majority of the images were category two, followed by category four and category five.

There were also some category six images which include animated or virtual child porn.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis told the court a psychologist professional diagnosed Cornell with autism spectrum disorder and paedophilic disorder.

In a report to the court, the psychologist said Cornell's "sexual desire" towards children started when he was 14, but there was "no evidence he poses a risk to children".

She further added Cornell's autism diagnosis meant his understanding of right and wrong was "severely disrupted", but he had a "positive attitude to change".

Judge Gary Long sentenced Cornell to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended immediately for an operational period of three years.