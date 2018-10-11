Menu
Crime

Former Bega Cheese boss on new child sex charges

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
11th Oct 2018 1:25 PM
PAEDOPHILE Maurice Van Ryn has been charged with fresh child sex offences after new victims allegedly came forward.

The former millionaire head of Bega Cheese is currently serving 18 years with a non-parole period of 13 years six months after admitting 17 offences against nine girls and boys between 2003 and 2014.

It is alleged the new offences took place between 2010 and 2011.

Maurice Van Ryn is currently serving 18 years with a non-parole period of 13 years six months.
Van Ryn, 63, is due to face Bega Local Court on October 23 to face with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person aged between 14 and 16, two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and one count of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16.

The families of his nine victims today praised the development.

"We do stand in full support of the individuals who have had the courage to go to the police and make a report," a spokesman for the families said.

As well as the former CEO of Bega Cheese, Van Ryn was on a number of company boards including an investment bank and medical companies.

