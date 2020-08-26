Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Paedophile Peter John O’Neill sentencing delayed

by Amber Wilson
26th Aug 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE sentencing of a former Dominic College, St Virgils College and Burnie High School teacher who molested young boys during the 1980s has been delayed.

Peter John O'Neill, 61, was due to be sentenced by Chief Justice Alan Blow in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Tuesday after pleading guilty to six counts of indecent assault and one count of penetrative sexual abuse relating to six children.

However, the sentencing has now been rescheduled until September 9.

O'Neill - who is wheelchair-bound and suffers severe degeneration of the lumbar spine, spinal stenosis, chronic pain and difficulty breathing due to morbid obesity - is set to avoid serving any custodial time in Tasmania.

Plans to extradite O'Neill, who now lives in Canberra, have fallen flat given the huge costs of medical transport by air and the inability to cart him to Hobart via land and sea amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Defence barrister Greg Barns said it would have cost between $25,000 to $40,000 to charter an aircraft to transport O'Neill into Hobart.

amber.wilson@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Paedophile Peter John O'Neill sentencing delayed

More Stories

courts hobart paedophile sentencing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        Premium Content New deal sealed for $1.5b CQ wind farm, 350 jobs

        News Three quarters of the Clarke Creek wind farm’s energy will go to the publicly-owned Stanwell Corporation.

        Prime highway development site hits market for $1.519M

        Premium Content Prime highway development site hits market for $1.519M

        Property The multi-sale would include five properties and one vacant lot on George and...

        'DRUNKEN STUPIDITY': Uninvited guest’s $17k assault

        Premium Content 'DRUNKEN STUPIDITY': Uninvited guest’s $17k assault

        News “He would have a daily reminder of your drunken stupidity,” Judge Burnett said.

        LETTERS: Election chance to fix what’s broken

        Premium Content LETTERS: Election chance to fix what’s broken

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.