Paedophile sentence anger continues

by Blair Richards
21st Sep 2020 7:09 AM
A SMALL gathering was held outside Glenorchy's Dominic College on Sunday in protest over a sentence given to a paedophile former teacher.

On September 9, Peter John O'Neill - a former teacher at Dominic College, Burnie High School, and St Virgil's College - avoided a custodial prison sentence for historical child sex offences due to the massive cost and challenge in medically extraditing him from Canberra.

 

Protesters after Peter John O'Neill avoided a custodial prison sentence for historical child sex offences outside Dominic College, Glenorchy. Picture: CHRIS KIDD
The 140kg 61-year-old suffers severe degeneration of the lumbar spine, spinal stenosis, chronic pain, and difficulty breathing.

As of Sunday night more than 20,500 people had signed a petition created by ex-Dominic student Rachel Grgurevic urging the Department of Public Prosecution to appeal against the sentence and to make arrangements for O'Neill to be extradited back to the Hobart.

Ms Grgurevic said a protest held outside the school on Sunday was attended by former students and a couple of teachers from other schools.

Ms Grgurevic said she would be requesting a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions to discuss the case.

O'Neill was sentenced to five years in prison, wholly suspended, on condition he not commit another jailable offence for 10 years.

Sentencing O'Neill, Chief Justice Blow said although O'Neill deserved to spend a long time in prison, there was no realistic prospect of him being returned to Tasmania, so imposing a prison sentence would be "pointless."

blair.richards@news.com.au

Originally published as Paedophile sentence anger continues

