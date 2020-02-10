Pageant winner learns some important lessons about beauty

MODELLING is more than just looking pretty to nine-year-old Jayda Kolbe.

It’s about building confidence and learning to love yourself and accept yourself for who you are, she says.

The Frenchville State School pupil secured a scholarship with Elite Avenue Rockhampton at the 2019 Rockhampton Charity Pageant, which was hosted by Rockhampton pageant queen Crystal Sweeney.

Jayda’s scholarship will run until mid-2020.

Jayda Kolbe secured a scholarship with Elite Avenue Rockhampton at the 2019 Rockhampton Charity Pageant.

She said she was shocked when they announced her as the winner of the 7-10 years age group in the pageant.

“I wasn’t expecting to win, but I won first place. I was shocked, excited and happy,” she said.

“I got a really pretty crown and sash — it says Little Miss Rockhampton.

“I also got a scholarship crown.”

The pageant included lots of photos and a catwalk where Jayda said they were instructed to express themselves in their walk.

The models also heard some inspirational words before the pageant officially started.

“The lady said beauty comes from within, not what’s on the outside,” Jayda said.

“She said it’s not what you look like and what you wear, beauty is what comes out.”

Jayda’s sister Amber also won her age group, 11-14 years. She got to take home a crown as well.

Since winning the scholarship, Jayda said she had put her crowns and sash on display. She said she gave her scholarship crown to her mum, Jackie.

Jayda and Amber Kolbe.

“I didn’t know where to put it and she wanted it because it looked pretty,” she said.

The scholarship gave Jayda the opportunity to receive photographic training, polishing her skills and allowing her to snatch even more crowns.

Just last month, Jayda, along with her mum and sister, won a Mummy and Me Facebook photo competition, hosted by couture Calliope photographer Six Crows Fine Art Photography.

Jayda’s mum said the competition required them to send in a photo of her and her child looking the same, but she couldn’t pick just one of her daughters, so she sent in a photo of the three of them together. The dynamic trio won a free photoshoot.

“Six Crows Fine Art Photography said we were very easy to work with — we were not camera shy,” Ms Kolbe said.

“All three of us are very extroverted and outgoing.

“When we went to do the photo, we were at a camp site at Tannum Sands. We had to get dolled up in the camp site bathroom. We went from camp park to glamour.

“We had heaps of fun; it was like playing dress-up.”

Jayda said she was surprised when she heard they had won the Facebook photo competition, but said it was a fantastic experience.

She said she got into modelling because most of her family were involved in it.

Jayda, Amber and Jackie Kolbe.

“Mum was a model, everyone was a model,” she said.

“I wanted to try it out and it was amazing, and I won something.”

Jayda’s mum said it had really helped Jayda with her confidence and she couldn’t be prouder.

“When kids are able to do what they want to do and put make-up on the way they want, you are allowing and empowering them be themselves. You are teaching them self-love,” Ms Kolbe said.

“No matter your shape, size, colour or ethnicity, there is beauty in everything — not just the typical body. It’s about learning to love yourself.

“Jayda calls herself thick and she is happy with her body. She’s a plus-sized, happy, healthy child.”

Jayda said when she gets older and leaves school, she would like to be a nurse or healer because she wants to help people and make them feel better.

For now, she wants to continue to do some more modelling and would like to see some more pageants in Rockhampton this year that she can enter.

Her message to other young girls looking to give modelling a go is to just be you.

“Accept who you are and embrace yourself from the inside,” she said.