Paget mining services business expands after two decades

Long-time MRC Australia employee Ross Blanchard preparing completed units for dispatch to clients in the Bowen Basin.

AS THE Queensland Mining and Engineering Expo rolls into town with the newest big ideas in mining, one Mackay firm is proving the age-old philosophy of hard work, innovation and dedication are the key to exponential growth and new frontiers in the revitalised industrial sector.

Over 20 years, MRC Australia has seen first-hand how strategy and technology drive productivity, profitability and result in the million-dollar expansion of their Mackay-based premises.

Based at Paget, MRC Australia specialises in the service and maintenance of heat transfer units, specifically industrial radiators and offers a vast range of services to various industries including automotive, agricultural, mining, marine and rail.

The company was established in Mackay in 1997 and two decades on, it remains locally-owned and operated.

Despite the challenges of the mining downturn in recent years, MRC Australia now boasts a workforce which has grown significantly from two to more than 50 employees, with workshops located in both Mackay and Singleton, with direct service routes to the major mining basins in both states.

Managing director Scott Thorburn said MRC Australia's continual development and focus on value-adding solutions to suit individual customer's needs throughout 20 years of business had transformed the organisation into a "market leader".

MRC Australia Group Operations Manager Anthony Borg, left, and Managing Director Scott Thorburn review the progress of the million-dollar expansion plans for the Boundary Road premises.

They pride themselves on their partnerships with a vast range of quality manufacturers and suppliers as well as the building and maintaining of long-term client relationships, he said.

"Through managing our growth and staying true to our long term strategic business plan, we have been able to maintain consistency even throughout the recent mining downturn," Mr Thorburn said.

"Over two decades our philosophy has hinged around value-adding solutions and we are committed to training and supporting our employees, to providing safe and reliable equipment coupled with best industry practice in safety, quality and innovation."

MRC Australia is currently operating out of three separate locations, but the million-dollar expansion of their Paget facility is a sound investment in both their business and the local economy and ultimately, would reap numerous benefits for their clients by providing additional opportunities for quality solutions in the mining sector in terms of efficient and effective service, he said.

"The expansion of our Boundary Road facility is almost complete, which will allow us to relocate our warehouse, blast facilities and paint division back to one central location," Mr Thorburn said.

"Utilising our multiple workshops and warehousing facilities throughout New South Wales and Queensland ensures we are well equipped to provide the fastest lead times coupled with our massive parts exchange range which is utilised to service customers both throughout Australia and overseas also."

Utilising an experienced trade qualified workforce, including engineers, diesel fitters, boilermakers, fabricators and painters, MRC Australia completes full cooling system overhauls and rebuilds, with complete nose cone rebuilds for Caterpillar applications being the organisation's speciality.

With the ability to source parts from around the world, the firm also stocks a huge range of parts locally, including Komatsu, Caterpillar and Mesabi, as well as stocking complete service exchange units for various above and underground applications.

"Our huge service exchange range of Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and Hitachi units, including full drop in nose cone modules, certainly reduces service lead times, equating to a huge decrease in costly machinery downtime for our customers," Mr Thorburn said.

Good strategy and the combination of in-house skills coupled with highly-specialised sub-contractor partners ensured MRC Australia offered the highest quality service and the best solution to a client's individual needs in a multitude of industries, he said.

QME will be held at the Mackay Showgrounds today until Thursday.