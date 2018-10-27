Paia'aua primed as Qld Country hunt back-to-back titles

GAME ON: Rockhampton's Duncan Paia'aua will be looking to lead Queensland Country to back-to-back NRC titles in today's decider against the Fijian Drua.

RUGBY UNION: The prospect of claiming back-to-back National Rugby Championship titles is proving a huge motivation for Queensland Country, according to skipper Duncan Paia'aua.

Rockhampton's Paia'aua and his teammates will take on the Fijian Drua in today's decider at Lautoka's Churchill Park.

Country head into the match after dropping just two matches during the 2018 regular season, and having previously accounted for the Fijian side in Mackay in Round 4.

However, the Drua haven't lost a match at home this season and will pose a serious threat to the reigning premiers.

Paia'aua said Queensland Country were ready to give it their all but he appreciated the Drua would be a tough prospect at home with a strong support base behind them.

"They're a very dangerous team with all their offloads and unpredictable play so we've trained well for that this week and hopefully we can stop them,” he said.

"We've never lost to Fiji but we've watched them throughout this whole season and I think they've improved since that loss to us in Mackay.

"They've been playing really good footy... and will be very hard to beat.”

Bond University Queensland Country get set for their semi-final clash against the Western Force on Sunday. Brendan Hertel

Country coach Rod Seib has made one change to his side that claimed a 45-24 win over the Western Force in last weekend's semi-final.

Tate McDermott will return to the starting line-up in the nine jersey after scrum half James Tuttle ruptured his Achilles tendon, while Harry Nucifora has been named as cover in the reserves.

Seib was fully aware of the challenge ahead this weekend, and said defence would likely decide the result.

"We have a lot of respect for the Drua and the way they play the game,” he said.

"Both teams have the ability to score from anywhere on the field so the game should be a fantastic spectacle for all rugby supporters.

"We take great confidence from the way in which we have prepared and played in our away games this season.

"While there are extra challenges playing in Fiji, the team is looking forward to the opportunity this weekend.”

Seib said everything was on the line, including the Horan-Little Shield, and both teams would be ready to throw everything into today's final.

"We've had great support from the Queensland Country Rugby community throughout the season, and we hope we can do all our supporters proud on the weekend as we chase a second straight title for Country,” he said.

The final kicks off at 1.30pm and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Channel 503.