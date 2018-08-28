Menu
Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct.
Council News

Paid parking on the cards for Yeppoon Lagoon

Andrew Jefferson
by
28th Aug 2018 10:05 AM

PAID parking around the Yeppoon Lagoon is under consideration in a bid to free up parking spaces for families to visiting the increasingly popular attraction.

Livingstone Shire Council is considering implementing paid parking on Lagoon Place and Anzac Parade around the Yepoon Lagoon, excluding two disabled bays.

Around 50 spots were created in Lagoon Place to cater for the Lagoon, which are quickly filled up on weekends by visitors parking all day.

A further 25 parking spaces are located near the corner of Appleton Drive and Lagoon Place, which will connect visitors to the precinct.

Also, 39 car parks and four motorcycle bays can found on Anzac Parade between Keppel Bay Sailing Club and the lagoon.

The installation of paid parking will be funded from the Yeppoon Town Centre Smart Lighting Project.

The council, which debated the matter in confidential business earlier this month, says it plans to carry out community consultation with key stakeholders once the details have been finalised.

What do you think of this plan? Will it influence your decision to use the lagoon?

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

