Paid parking to crack down on lagoon's parking problems

GREEN LIGHT: CBD regulated parking green zone is one hour, red two hours and brown three hours, Monday to Friday 8.30-5pm and Sat 8.30-noon. LSC

TWO-HOUR parking is to be instated around the Yeppoon Lagoon in an effort to free up parking for families so they can have closer access to the facilities.

The ongoing issue of regulated carparking times was tabled at last week's Livingstone Shire Council meeting .

It created heavy debate for councillors.

Most councillors expressed that it was frustrating for mums and families with prams that they couldn't park vehicles close to the lagoon or the park as there were people taking up the parking spaces all day.

A number of options to resolve the issue were put forward at the meeting.

It was resolved to have two-hour regulated parking areas at the Appleton Park playground parking area, skate park parking area, Keppel Bay Sailing Club northern foreshore parking area and southern lagoon parking on-street parking areas out the front and side of council chambers.

The motion was moved by Cr Jan Kelly and seconded by Cr Pat Eastwood.

Cr Glenda Mather recorded her vote against the motion.

The move to the timed parking came after the council introduced regulated time parking in the Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore areas in December 2017.

In September last year, paid parking was implemented in certain areas of Lagoon Place and south of the Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

Regulatory parking is set to be implemented in the Yeppoon Town Centre and Anzac Park foreshore areas before June as well as paid parking around the Yeppoon Lagoon and Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

It was noted in the report: "The Yeppoon Lagoon has very high usage rates in summer, weekends and public holidays with a glut of cars parking illegally around the area during peak times.

"Once regulated and paid parking areas around the Yeppoon Lagoon are implemented, those areas that are close to the Yeppoon Lagoon and not regulated will be targeted by visitors and will be filled for extended periods of time by users of the lagoon and surrounding area.”

Livingstone Shire Council has been contacted to confirm when the two-hour parking will be established.