'Pain so bad I thought I’d die'

A Queensland television journalist has opened up about one of the most painful experiences of her career - a live cross from a Brisbane Taylor Swift concert during which she thought she was about to die.

The 32-year-old was all smiles and appeared calm, composed and professional when she stepped in front of the camera to speak with news anchor Max Futcher from outside the Gabba the night before Swift's November 2018 performance.

But, just minutes earlier, she was curled-up "in foetal position" and crying with agonising pain. What began as a dull ache became so excruciating she thought she was going into organ failure.

Channel 7 journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey. Picture: Richard Waugh/AAP

The passionate reporter pushed through the pain thinking it was simply bad menstrual cramps but, in reality, a cyst on her left ovary had burst, causing it to twist and cut off the blood supply.

"I have an extremely high pain tolerance and, in my personality, I am pretty stubborn. I was raised among all boys and feel I always have to be tough," she said.

"But this is my call to women to say, you do not have to be."

Following a smooth cross, Bailey fell to her knees on the pavement and began vomiting but, incredibly, despite colleagues urging her to go to hospital, she drove herself back to her home on the Sunshine Coast to attempt to sleep it off instead.

When she finally went to the doctor the next day, she was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in an ambulance, where a surgeon told her that, luckily, the ovary had untwisted itself.

"She told me I could've lost my ovary, or worse, I could've died," Bailey said.

Six months on from what she describes as one of the worst times of her life, Bailey was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a complex hormonal condition that causes problems such as reduced fertility.

She told The Sunday Mail she wanted to speak out about her experience in an effort to encourage women to pay closer attention to their bodies and to speak to friends, family or doctors about such issues.