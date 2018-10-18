Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 14th annual Walk for Daniel will take place on Friday, October 26 from 6am.
The 14th annual Walk for Daniel will take place on Friday, October 26 from 6am. Patrick Woods
News

Painting the town red in one big walk for Daniel

by Tessa Patrick
18th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILD safety will step into the limelight this month, as the community rallies together to remember Daniel Morcombe, who was abducted and murdered nearly 15 years ago.

Next Friday, October 26 the Daniel Morcombe Foundation will paint the town red with one big walk to spread their message.

Walk for Daniel is foundation's opening event of their annual National Day of Action - Day for Daniel.

The walk follows the same path that Daniel walked from Palmwoods to arrive at the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, where he waited for the bus to the Sunshine Plaza before being abducted and murdered in December, 2003.

Over 1 million people across Australia will participate in Day for Daniel this year, which includes over 3000 schools and hundreds of businesses public and private events.

Daniel's parents, Bruce and Denise, said the day is not just one to remember their son but to remind the country to be vigilant on child safety.

"Day for Daniel is also an opportunity for Australians to make a statement that crimes against children are not acceptable in modern Australia," they said.

"Day for Daniel is all about educating children and their families and we urge you to challenge others in your community to take action, to register and host a child safety educational activity at your office, school, kindergarten or play group."

Alongside Walk for Daniel, other nationwide events will include Australia's Biggest Child Safety Lesson, over 60 school fun runs and federal and state government support days.

The 14th annual Walk for Daniel will take place on Friday, October 26 from 6am. The walk is approximately 4km long, starting at Suncoast Christian College in Woombye and finishing at Briggs Park in Palmwoods.

Everyone is invited to attend.

To find out more on how you can get involved, visit danielmorcombe.com.au.

bruce and denise morcombe child safety awareness daniel morcombe daniel morcombe foundation day for daniel walk for daniel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    No conviction recorded after carnal knowledge with 13yo girl

    premium_icon No conviction recorded after carnal knowledge with 13yo girl

    News Man given two years probation as Judge recognises 'exceptional circumstances'

    Capricornia political rivals upset over 430 redundancies

    premium_icon Capricornia political rivals upset over 430 redundancies

    Politics Hail Creek Mine's mass redundancies has sparked recriminations.

    Lachlan's luscious locks lopped for a good cause

    premium_icon Lachlan's luscious locks lopped for a good cause

    Offbeat He spent two years growing his hair to help cancer patients.

    From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

    premium_icon From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

    Crime Gordon William Munchow was a small time dealer for friends

    Local Partners