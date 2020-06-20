Paintball players blast back into action

PAINTBALL: Magnum Paintball has blasted back into action and Harley Lidster couldn’t be happier.

The self-confessed “paintball diehard” is field manager at the operation’s Bajool headquarters.

He said it was fantastic to see players back out enjoying the competitive team shooting sport after its enforced shutdown due to COVID-19.

“We were operating one day and then not operating the next,” Lidster said of the three-month temporary closure.

“It put us dead in the water, we had no money coming in.

“We weren’t allowed to trade in any way; we had to pack everything up, lock the field down and cross our fingers and hope it didn’t last too long.

Eager paintballers will be welcomed back this week.

“It’s great to be back, especially because we’ve got some good weather left. We really didn’t want to miss winter because that’s a peak period for us.”

Lidster, 29, said Magnum Paintball generally ran on Saturday and Sundays, with morning and afternoon sessions.

“We support mainly casual players,” he said

“People don’t need to bring anything other than closed-in shoes and a sense of adventure; we supply everything else.

“They purchase their paint and we take them out on the field and run them through a bunch of different games. We go until they run out of time, energy or paint, basically.”

Lidster got his first taste of paintball at age 18 and was “hooked from the get-go”.

“It’s crazy fun and it’s really good exercise,” he said.

“It gets the adrenaline going and your heart pumping.

“While you are out there playing a game the only thing you’re thinking about is paintball. Nothing else matters.

“It’s a really good escape; it just lets you get out and have a good time.”