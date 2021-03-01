Menu
Crime

Painter breaches bail after death in family

Kerri-Anne Mesner
1st Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A painter on bail failed to report to police once, which cost him $100.

Wayne John Donnollan, 48, pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching bail.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Donnollan failed to report on December 5, but attended the police station the day after and told police his father had passed away and he had forgotten to report.

The court heard Donnollan had two prior bail breach convictions from January.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Donnollan was single with no children and had worked as a painter for 15 years.

He said Donnollan had taken three days off work after his father died and lost track of time.

Donnollan was fined $100 and a conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

