A PAINTER caught driving with amphetamine in his system “four or five days” after using the drug, has been placed on probation.

Wayne John Donnollan, 47, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 12 to drug driving.

The court heard that Donnollan, a painter by trade, had a similar offence in 2016.

This time he was placed on 10 months’ probation with conditions and disqualified from driving for five months.